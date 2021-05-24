Après la grisaille du week-end, voici venir une belle éclaircie en ce lundi de Pentecôte et c'est dans Very Good Trip.

Dan Auerbach et Patrick Carney des Black Keys à l'iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2020 au Forum le 18 janvier 2020 à Inglewood, Californie.
Dan Auerbach et Patrick Carney des Black Keys à l'iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2020 au Forum le 18 janvier 2020 à Inglewood, Californie. © AFP / Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Amérique du Nord pour iHeartMedia
  • The Black Keys : « Going Down South » extrait de l’album « Delta Kream » 
  • Billy F. Gibbons : « My Lucky Card » single 
  • Earl Slick : « Bad Brew » single  
  • Sleater-Kinney : « Worry with You » single 
  • Nancy Wilson : « Daughter » extrait de l’album « You and Me » 
  • Sharon Van Etten, Lucinda Williams : « Save Yourself (by Lucinda Williams) » single 
  • Faye Webster : « Cheers » single 
  • Liz Phair : « Hey Lou » single 
  • Mark Pickerel and His Praying Hands : « Old Brown Shoe » extrait de l’album « Rebel in the Rearview » 
  • John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band : « The Music Is Hot » extrait de l’album « Leftover Feelings » 
  • Tony Joe White : « Scary Stories » extrait de l’album « Smoke from the Chimney » 
L'équipe
Contact
Facebook Contact
Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Very Good Trip
Voir plus
Salut à Laurent Garnier, la transe du jeudi soir
Nouveaux sons électro-pop : soirée disco-soul, de Joe Goddard à Róisín Murphy
Nouveaux sons électro-pop, de Laurent Garnier à La Femme
Ce contenu n'est pas ouvert aux commentaires.