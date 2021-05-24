Après la grisaille du week-end, voici venir une belle éclaircie en ce lundi de Pentecôte et c'est dans Very Good Trip.
- The Black Keys : « Going Down South » extrait de l’album « Delta Kream »
- Billy F. Gibbons : « My Lucky Card » single
- Earl Slick : « Bad Brew » single
- Sleater-Kinney : « Worry with You » single
- Nancy Wilson : « Daughter » extrait de l’album « You and Me »
- Sharon Van Etten, Lucinda Williams : « Save Yourself (by Lucinda Williams) » single
- Faye Webster : « Cheers » single
- Liz Phair : « Hey Lou » single
- Mark Pickerel and His Praying Hands : « Old Brown Shoe » extrait de l’album « Rebel in the Rearview »
- John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band : « The Music Is Hot » extrait de l’album « Leftover Feelings »
- Tony Joe White : « Scary Stories » extrait de l’album « Smoke from the Chimney »