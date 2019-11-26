Ce soir Michka Assayas vous propose une virée entre soul, folk et country avec Van Morrion,Rhiannon Giddens, Luke Daniels, Jonathan Wilson, The Felice Brothers, Hiss Golden Messenger, Steve Earle, Blitzen Trapper, David Kilgour & the Heavy Eights et Simon Joyner !
Programmation musicale :
- Van Morrison – « Dark Night of the Soul »
- Rhiannon Giddens (feat. Francesco Turrisi) – « Spiritual »
- Luke Daniels – « Where We All Must Go »
- Jonathan Wilson – « 69 Corvette »
- The Felice Brothers – « Hometown Hero »
- Hiss Golden Messenger (feat. Lucinda Williams) – « Christmas in Prison »
- Steve Earle – « Christmas in Prison »
- Blitzen Trapper – « Rebel »
- David Kilgour & the Heavy Eights – « Coming In from Nowhere Now »
- Simon Joyner – « You’re Running Away, David »
- Van Morrison – « If We Wait For Mountains »