Ce soir Michka Assayas vous propose une virée entre soul, folk et country avec Van Morrion,Rhiannon Giddens, Luke Daniels, Jonathan Wilson, The Felice Brothers, Hiss Golden Messenger, Steve Earle, Blitzen Trapper, David Kilgour & the Heavy Eights et Simon Joyner !

Van Morrison, chanteur et auteur-compositeur nord-irlandaisn en concert le 28 octobre 2016 à Londres
Van Morrison, chanteur et auteur-compositeur nord-irlandaisn en concert le 28 octobre 2016 à Londres © Getty / David M. Benett

Programmation musicale :

  • Van Morrison – « Dark Night of the Soul »
  • Rhiannon Giddens (feat. Francesco Turrisi) – « Spiritual »
  • Luke Daniels – « Where We All Must Go »
  • Jonathan Wilson – « 69 Corvette »
  • The Felice Brothers – « Hometown Hero »
  • Hiss Golden Messenger (feat. Lucinda Williams) – « Christmas in Prison »
  • Steve Earle – « Christmas in Prison »
  • Blitzen Trapper – « Rebel »
  • David Kilgour & the Heavy Eights – « Coming In from Nowhere Now »
  • Simon Joyner – « You’re Running Away, David »
  • Van Morrison – « If We Wait For Mountains »
