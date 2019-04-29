Bientôt trente ans de carrière pour le duo mancunien et un neuvième album, "No Geography", quatre ans après le précédent. Ce soir, voici une petite piqûre musicale de rappel par Michka Assayas.
- The Chemical Brothers : « Got to Keep On » extrait de l’album « No Geography »
- Fujiya & Miyagi : « Flashback » single
- Peggy Gou : « Starry Night - Edit »
- LCD Soundsystem : « Seconds (Electric Lady Sessions) » extrait de l’album « Electric Lady Sessions »
- Jayda G : « Stanley’s Get Down (No Parking on the DF) - Edit » extrait de l’album « Significant Changes »
- Laurel Halo : « 5 Min - Mixed - Red Axes, C.A.R. » extrait de l’album « DJ-Kicks »
- W. H. Lung : « Inspiration! » extrait de l’album « Incidental Music » shunter vers
- Fat White Family : « Tastes Good with Money - Edit » single
- Lambchop : « Everything for You » extrait de l’album « This (Is What I Wanted to Tell You) » single
- Kirin J Callinan : « It Takes a Muscle to Fall in Love » single