Day 37: GROWTH. I’m no longer the same person I was when I left on the journey, can you see it in my face? I’ve suffered, been deathly afraid, cold and alone. I’ve laughed and danced, cried tears of joy and been awestruck with love and inspiration. They say growth happens when you step outside your comfort zone. I can safely say that’s 100% true in this case, and I’d say it’s very possible I haven’t yet felt the highest highs and the lowest lows of this journey yet. Nearing the bottom of the world...18 miles in the books today. Closer each step. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible