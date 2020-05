View this post on Instagram

Creating safe spaces to discuss sexual harassment is the first step to having these important conversations. During our previous panel event #RealConversationsforRealChange, panellists and audience alike shared their perspectives on the complex issue of campus harassment. Participants also experienced our Virtual Reality (VR) simulation, a pilot programme with re-enactments of campus harassment, allowing them to practice responding to these situations without compromising on safety.⁣ ⁣ Didn't manage to make it? Watch our event video to learn more about how we're using VR technology and conversations as tools to empower women to respond. 💪🏼⁣ ⁣ #GirlTalkSg #RealConversationsforRealChange