During Barbara Stocking’s tenure, I became an active Oxfam ambassador. Through the organisation I gained insight into a co-ordinated way to help people in disastrous situations. I learned about Fair Trade and women’s empowerment through a number of programmes, including one focusing on the eradication of domestic violence in Bangladesh. The people from Oxfam, who I have travelled with and met in various countries since my first trip to Ethiopia in1997, inspired me with their passion, courage, integrity and compassion. What they were doing struck me as difficult, but vitally important work. I could see that they gave scrupulous thought to how to help and empower the world’s most vulnerable people. It is appalling to hear the news of the men that have abused the people they were there to help. It’s a betrayal of all who put their faith in them: those who most needed their help. Also, those who supported them in good faith. The failure to deal with it adequately has further undermined that trust. Although I am no longer an active ambassador, my name remained on the Oxfam website because I wanted to show gratitude and support for what they try to do. I still believe that such programmes are necessary. It would be a tragedy to see this relief work and advocacy stopped. For its part Oxfam must address this abuse diligently and transparently. Oxfam must do everything in its power to heal the damage to those who depend on both its work and the good faith and generosity of its supporters. I will not be making any further comments on this.

