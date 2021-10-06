"Highway Patrolman" figure sur le célèbre album "Nebraska" du chanteur américain. Une plongée dans l'Amérique profonde qui interroge les limites de nos comportements. Un texte qui a inspiré à Sean Penn son film "The Indian Runner" (1991) avec David Morse, Viggo Mortensen, Patricia Arquette...

Dans l'émission La Radio de…, Keren Ann a d'abord présenté la chanson Un jour comme un autre interprétée par Brigitte Bardot. Un titre de 1964 écrit en "fa mineur". Un accord particulièrement adapté à la mélancolie propre aux compositions de la chanteuse. Elle a enchainé sur le même sujet, celui qui part pour le vide ou pour une autre, avec une chanson qu'elle apprécie particulièrement.

"Highway Patrolman"

Keren Ann : "C'est une chanson qui se passe dans les années 1960 en Amérique, même si elle a été écrite en 1982 par Bruce Springsteen. Ces Highway Patrolman sont des patrouilleurs routiers. C'est l'histoire de Jordan et son frère Frankie. C'est Joe qui raconte l'histoire et c'est lui le sergent en patrouille. Son frère Frankie est un peu délinquant. Il revient du Vietnam.

Auparavant, tous les deux étaient amoureux de la même femme, Maria.

La chanson pose ces questions : "Est-ce que, quand son frère est délinquant, et qu'on est chargé de faire régner l'ordre, on l'arrête ? Est-ce qu'on le suit ; Est-ce qu'on le laisse échapper ? Que peut-on faire par amour, par fraternité ?" C'est Bruce qui m'a poussée à ces questionnements moraux.

Je me suis toujours demandée, avec tous ces chanteurs nord-américains exceptionnels comme Bruce Springsteen ou Bob Dylan, à quel point le narrateur peut être quelqu'un de dur, quelqu'un qui triche, et à quel point, nous, auditeurs, on peut lui pardonner. Ce que j'aime chez Springsteen c'est qu'il raconte. Et peu importe qui il est le temps de la chanson.

Même s'il est notre pire ennemi, nous allons le comprendre et même l'aimer

C'est cela l'écriture en narration, sans juger notre narrateur. Ce Highway patrolman est emblématique du songwriting nord-américain pour moi."

"Highway Patrolman" par Bruce Springsteen

"My name is Joe Roberts I work for the State

I'm a sergeant out on Perenville, barracks No. 8

I've always done an honest job, honest as I could

Got a brother named Frankie, Frankie ain't no good

Well, ever since we were young kids it's been the same come down

I'd get a call on a short way Frankie's in trouble downtown

But if it was any other man I'd put him straight away

But sometimes when it's your brother you look the other way

Yeah me and Frankie laughin' and drinkin' nothin' feels better than blood on blood

Takin' turns dancin' with Maria

While the band played 'The Night Of The Johnstown Flood'

I catch him when he's strayin' like any brother should

Man turns his back on his family he ain't no good

Well Frankie went into the army back in 1965

I got a farm deferment settled down took Maria for my wife

But them wheat prices kept on droppin' till it was like we's gettin' robbed

Frankie came home in '68 and me I took this job

Yeah me and Frankie laughin' and drinkin' nothin' feels better than blood on blood

Takin' turns dancin' with Maria

While the band played 'The Night Of The Johnstown Flood'

I catch him when he's strayin' teach him how to walk that line

Man turns his back on his family ain't no friend of mine

The night was like any other I got a call 'bout the quarter of nine

There was trouble at a roadhouse out on the Michigan line

There was a kid on the floor lookin' bad bleedin' hard from his head

There was a girl cryin' at a table it was Frankie she said

I ran out and I jumped in my car then I hit the lights

I must have done about a hundred and ten to Michigan County that night

It was down by the crossroads out by willow bank

Seen the Buick with Ohio plates behind the wheel was Frank

Well I chased him through them county roads

Till the sign said Canadian border five miles from here

Pulled over to the south out the highway watched his taillights disappeared

Yeah me and Frankie laughin' and drinkin' nothin' feels better than blood on blood

Takin' turns dancin' with Maria

While the band played 'The Night Of The Johnstown Flood'

I catch him when he's strayin' like any brother should

Man turns his back on his family, he ain't no good"

La version de Johnny Cash :