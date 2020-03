View this post on Instagram

A few days ago we asked the internet to stop misery scrolling for a moment, and to sing with us! Over 1000 people from 18 countries submitted a video of their performance of “Close To You” (Burt Bacharach) in just TWO DAYS. Every submission that we successfully received was manually added to the collective. And then we saw the magic unfold… Plug in those earphones and turn this up. We can’t adequately express in words what a gift your videos were to us. Each was like unwrapping a beautiful, personal, virtual hug. Thanks for trusting us with your voices, and for sharing your lives with us for a few minutes. We really hope the result gives you something to smile about. We’d love you to share it far and wide (please note, we won’t ask you to make it viral…) Special thanks to @sleepymountainfilms for this incredible edit. Until our next Couch Choir session… Pub Choir #pubchoir #couchchoir